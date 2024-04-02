MARY JANE Starring Rachel McAdams Begins Broadway Previews Tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 aprile 2024 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 2, 2024

Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway Premiere

MARY JANE

Starring Academy Award Nominee

Rachel McAdams

Begins Previews Tonight

A person with long brown hair

Description automatically generated

By Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog

Directed by Anne Kauffman

With April Matthis, Susan Pourfar,

Lily Santiago, Brenda Wehle

Opening Night is Tuesday, April 23, 2024

With a Celebratory Performance & Party on Sunday, April 21, 2024

At MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club’s (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Chris Jennings, Executive Director) Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (A Doll’s House, An Enemy of the People), starring Academy Award® nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Rachel McAdams, and directed by Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), begins previews tonight at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47^th Street).

Joining Rachel McAdams in the cast are April Matthis (The Piano Lesson), Susan Pourfar (Tribes), Lily Santiago (“La Brea”) and Brenda Wehle (“The Gilded Age”).

Mary Jane’s opening night is set for Tuesday, April 23. The show will have a party and celebratory performance on Sunday, April 21.

Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, An Enemy of the People). Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through? The New York Times calls Mary Jane “the most profound of Herzog’s many fine plays.” And The New Yorker raves, “beautiful and remarkable… Herzog has made theatre that shines.” Directing is the acclaimed Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window).

The creative team for Mary Jane will be Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).

Manhattan Theatre Club is pleased to offer audiences and the general public free Beyond the Stage content, which is designed to enrich audiences’ experience with Mary Jane. Upcoming programs include:

April 11 Circle of Hope Purchase a ticket and join us after the show on Thursday, April 11 for a talkback focusing on the support that faith leaders provide to patients and their families as they navigate chronic illness. Each circumstance is different, and our hope is that this conversation will provide guidance and advice for anyone experiencing challenging times.

April 28 Healing Arts Purchase a ticket and join us after the show on Sunday, April 28 for a Beyond the Stage talkback with members from the Louis Armstrong Department of Music Therapy at Mount Sinai. This is an opportunity for audience members to learn about the history of the Louis Armstrong program, the power of music therapy, and experience a demonstration led by a member of the program’s staff. Our hope is that you will leave the theatre feeling rejuvenated and balanced.

May 1 Caregivers Community Night Purchase a ticket and join us on Thursday, May 1 for a special performance honoring caregivers in our community on International Labor Day!

Broadway Babysitters

ABOUT BROADWAY BABYSITTERS:

Broadway Babysitters, which was founded by Broadway performer Jennifer Malenke in 2016, is an arts-focused childcare company led by an ensemble of expert childcare professionals. Their personally vetted and individually trained playmakers bring the stage to your living room, drawing on their skills to help kids meet the world with wonder and cast themselves in any role they imagine. Since 2019 and through their ongoing partnership with PAAL, their work has expanded to include partnering with theater companies and institutions to provide accessible on-site care at shows, auditions and more.

ABOUT PAAL:

Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts + Media (PAAL) is a national community, resource hub, and solutions generator for individuals with caregiver responsibilities and institutions who strive to support them.

ABOUT MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB:

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

TICKETING INFORMATION

# # # #

______________________

BoneauBryanBrown1, 500 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018 United States