(AGENPARL) – lun 01 aprile 2024 March 29, 2024 – Law Enforcement Partners Remind Drone Owners About “No Drone Zone” in Airspace Surrounding the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse;

Law enforcement will enforce local and federal laws regarding Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, during the ongoing recovery and salvage operations underway on the Patapsco River and areas surrounding the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/law-enforcement-partners-remind-drone-owners-about-no-drone-zone-in-airspace-surrounding-the-francis-scott-key-bridge-collapse

