First Video Footage Released for THE NOTEBOOK Musical, Opening Tomorrow on Broadway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 13, 2024

First Broadway Video Footage Released

Opening Tomorrow – Thursday, March 14

At the Schoenfeld Theatre

The Notebook is currently in previews and opens tomorrow, Thursday March 14, at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45^th Street, NYC). The production began previews on Saturday, February 10.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC’s “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award^®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous – not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Victoria Navarro is the production stage manager. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

TICKET INFORMATION:

The Schoenfeld Theatre box office is open Monday-Saturday (10am-8pm) and Sunday (12-6pm; when there is an evening performance, open until curtain).

In Person Rush: Begins at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45^th Street, NYC). Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

Seats may be located in any section of the theater. While every effort will be made to seat pairs together with a full view, there is a chance that pairs may be split up and that seats may have a partial view of the stage.

