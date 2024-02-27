(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 Feb. 23, 2024 – Oil and Gas Trader Convicted for Role in Foreign Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme;

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted an oil and gas trader for his role in a scheme to bribe Ecuadorean and Mexican government officials and to launder money.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/oil-and-gas-trader-convicted-for-role-in-foreign-bribery-and-money-laundering-scheme

