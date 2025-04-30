Comunicato Stampa “Gualdo Tadino ottiene il secondo posto con il progetto Pink House all’European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award 2025 di Bruxelles”

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 30 Aprile 2025

(AGENPARL) – Wed 30 April 2025 European Commission – Press release

Commission kicks off EU Diversity Month with winners of the 2025

European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award

Brussels, 29 April 2025

…and the winners of fostering diversity and inclusion are from the Netherlands, Finland, Portugal,

Spain, Italy, and Poland. Cities and municipalities from these countries are this year´s leading

examples that promote inclusion on the grounds of sex, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief,

disability, age or sexual orientation. The winners have just been announced in the fourth edition of

the European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award by the European Commission.

In the category of ‘local authorities with more than 50,000 inhabitants’:

The Gold Award goes to the city of Utrecht, the Netherlands for its impressive city-wide

commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, embedded across all departments and backed

by robust structures, leadership and funding.

The Silver Award goes to the city of Bilbao, Spain for its intersectional and values-driven

initiatives on employment, education, transports, security, youth, and sports.

The Bronze Award goes to the city of Kraków, Poland for programmes supporting diverse

individuals in public spaces, in health, education, and culture.

In the category of ‘local authorities with less than 50,000 inhabitants’:

The Gold Award goes to the city of Mariehamn, Finland for its inclusive approach across

municipal workplaces, education, and newcomer integration, guided by a clear intersectional

vision.

The Silver Award goes to the town of Usurbil, Spain for its inclusive vision and a dedicated

focus on gender equality, migrant integration, and co-responsibility in care.

The Bronze Award goes to the city of Settimo Torinese, Italy, for an outstanding approach

rooted in participatory budgeting, inclusive fora, public engagement, and cross-sector

collaboration to amplify the impact of municipal policy, such as with local businesses, law

enforcement or schools.

Specific award for inclusive housing

The Gold Award goes to the city of Braga, Portugal for its strategy supporting older persons,

people with disabilities, lone parents, Roma, migrants, and victims of domestic violence.

The Silver Award goes to the town of Gualdo Tadino, Italy for its innovative housing

initiatives supporting women, LGBTIQ individuals, persons with disabilities, and migrants.

The Bronze Award goes to the city of Zaragoza, Spain for its multi-layered approach to

preventing homelessness and supporting access to housing for diverse individuals.

The public choice award, for which the audience voted during the Awards ceremony, goes to

Zaragoza.

Today’s ceremony, which took place in Brussels, also marks the launch of the 2025 European

Diversity Month, which celebrates efforts to help build equal and inclusive environments for the

benefit of all.

Background

Launched as part of the EU’s Anti-Racism Action Plan 2020-2025, and the LGBTIQ Equality Strategy

2020-2025, the annual European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award is part of the

Commission’s work towards a Union of Equality. The Award recognises the work done by cities, towns,

or regions in the European Union to promote inclusion and create discrimination-free societies. They

cover initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in terms of gender, racial or ethnic origin,

religion or belief, disability, age, and LGBTIQ equality. The awarding jury also evaluates the

authorities’ attention to intersectionality, the interconnected relationship of multiple risks of

discrimination and disadvantage.

In April, the European Commission launched two open public consultations to lay the groundwork for

a new LGBTIQ Equality Strategy post-2025 and the first EU Anti-Racism Strategy. Both strategies will

build on the achievements of their predecessors. The consultations are open for contributions for 12

weeks, respectively until 24 June for the LGBTIQ Equality Strategy and until 8 July for the Anti-Racism

Strategy. Everyone is welcome to contribute to the open public consultations. Applications for the

fourth edition of the Award were open from 26 November 2024 to 7 February 2025. A jury of experts

evaluated the applications based on a range of criteria, including the nature and scope of initiatives,

ownership and level of commitment, quality and sustainability of initiatives, and the involvement of

people exposed to discrimination in policy-making.

The European Diversity Month initiative is part of the Commission’s commitment to fight

discrimination and promote diverse and inclusive workplaces. It was first held in May 2020 as part of

the 10th anniversary of the EU Platform for Diversity Charters.

For More Information

European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards

European Diversity Month

Open public consultation – LGBTIQ Equality Strategy

Open public consultation – EU Anti-Racism Strategy

IP/25/1097

Quote(s):

“Equality, inclusion, and diversity shape the opportunities we find, the services we access, the communities we call home. It is in

our cities, municipalities and communes that equality is woven into the fabric of daily life, where our citizens can experience the

true meaning of belonging. Congratulations to the winners of the European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards for leading

the way and setting a crucial example for all localities around Europe.”

Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management

