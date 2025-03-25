Comunicato stampa | TIMVISION: IN ESCLUSIVA LA SERIE ‘LONG BRIGHT RIVER – I CIELI DI PHILADELPHIA’ CON AMANDA SEYFRIED

Close Menu
TIMVISION: IN ESCLUSIVA LA SERIE 'LONG BRIGHT RIVER – I CIELI DI PHILADELPHIA' CON AMANDA SEYFRIED

Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2025

Press Release
Rome, 25/3/2025
TIMVISION: EXCLUSIVE SERIES ‘LONG BRIGHT RIVER – THE SKIES OF
PHILADELPHIA’ WITH AMANDA SEYFRIED
Coming to Italy on TimVision from Thursday 27 March, the exclusive premiere of ‘Long Bright River’, the eightepisode thriller miniseries starring the award-winning Amanda Seyfried.
Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by journalist Liz Moore, the gripping series
tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer patrolling a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard
by the opioid epidemic. As Mickey investigates a series of drug-related murders, she begins to fear that the
next victim may be her sister Kacey, a drug addict living on the streets who has been missing for days.
Long Bright River is both a nail-biting drama and a portrait of the beautiful and complicated relationship
between two sisters overwhelmed by the destruction of addiction, where the broken lives and pain of the
families involved are compassionately explored.
Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman join Seyfried in the cast. Written by
Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano, the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and UCP.
TIM Press Office
https://www.gruppotim.it/media
X: @GruppoTIM

