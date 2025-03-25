Comunicato stampa | TIMVISION: IN ESCLUSIVA LA SERIE ‘LONG BRIGHT RIVER – I CIELI DI PHILADELPHIA’ CON AMANDA SEYFRIED

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2025

TIMVISION: EXCLUSIVE SERIES ‘LONG BRIGHT RIVER – THE SKIES OF

PHILADELPHIA’ WITH AMANDA SEYFRIED

Coming to Italy on TimVision from Thursday 27 March, the exclusive premiere of ‘Long Bright River’, the eightepisode thriller miniseries starring the award-winning Amanda Seyfried.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by journalist Liz Moore, the gripping series

tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer patrolling a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard

by the opioid epidemic. As Mickey investigates a series of drug-related murders, she begins to fear that the

next victim may be her sister Kacey, a drug addict living on the streets who has been missing for days.

Long Bright River is both a nail-biting drama and a portrait of the beautiful and complicated relationship

between two sisters overwhelmed by the destruction of addiction, where the broken lives and pain of the

families involved are compassionately explored.

Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman join Seyfried in the cast. Written by

Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano, the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and UCP.

