Comunicato stampa: ITA Airways prosegue anche nella Summer 2025 il nuovo volo diretto Roma Fiumicino – Bangkok

Roma, 15 Ottobre 2024

mar 15 ottobre 2024

ITA Airways continues to operate the new direct Rome Fiumicino – Bangkok flight through

the 2025 summer season

Tickets available to fly starting March 30 2025

Rome, October 15, 2024 – ITA Airways continues to offer its new direct flight between Rome Fiumicino and

Bangkok through the 2025 summer season. This route will be operational from November 16, 2024.

The new Rome-Bangkok flight is available for purchase through all ITA Airways’ channels also for the summer

season, beginning March 30, 2025.

During the winter season 2024/2025, the flight will operate with 5 weekly frequencies from Rome Fiumicino

every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and from Bangkok every Monday, Tuesday,

Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

In the 2025 summer season, flights from Rome Fiumicino will operate with 3 weekly frequencies on Tuesdays,

Thursdays and Sundays, while departures from Bangkok will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information, please visit the official website http://www.ita-airways.com, contact the Customer Information

Assistance Office, or visit travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

