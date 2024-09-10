Close Menu
martedì 10 Settembre 2024
FOTO/PHOTO – DAVIS CUP FINALS, GROUP STAGE BOLOGNA 2024 – PRIMA GIORNATA DI GARE ALLA UNIPOL ARENA DI CASALECCHIO DI RENO – FIRST DAY OF COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 10 Settembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 10 settembre 2024 Gentile collega,
al seguente link è possibile scaricare alcune foto della prima giornata di gare del Group Stage bolognese delle Davis Cup Finals 2024: https://we.tl/t-ZEBsrBXEG2
Si ricorda che per utilizzare le foto è necessario inserire i credits: Foto FITP.
Grazie, buon lavoro
Dear colleague,
at the following link you can download some photos of the first day of Davis Cup Finals 2024. Bologna’s Group Stage: https://we.tl/t-ZEBsrBXEG2
Please note that in order to use the photos it’s necessary to insert the credits: Photo FITP.
Thank you
Media Relations
FITP- Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel
fitp.it I supertennis.tv
