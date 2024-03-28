(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024



MEDIA RELEASE





The Week Ahead: Key Events and Meetings

1-7 April 2024

European Innovation Days in History Education

It will gather over 150 practitioners to present game changing approaches and projects in this field of education. Historians, students, and experts will explore new ideas to reinvigorate the field of history education. Participants will showcase: new ways to teach the underrepresented and marginalised histories, new teaching methods that incorporate museums and places of remembrance, as well as new means to better use local history for schoolwork.

And also …

29 March-1 April, Türkiye – A twenty-member delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities led by David Eray will observe local elections to be held on 31 March in various regions of Türkiye.

A press conference presenting the findings of the delegation will take place on 1 April at 11 am (local time) at the Hilton Hotel in Ankara.

2 April, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing one judgment concerning Bulgaria.

4 April, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 17 judgments and/or decisions concerning Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Poland and Russia.

5 April, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will launch the HUDOC platform in Romanian.

5 April, Montenegro – The European House and the Council of Europe Office, together with ROMACTED Programme will organise a quiz competition on the occasion of the international Roma Day (about Roma culture, tradition, and history), involving schools from Podgorica where children from the Roma community study.

The teams will be mixed – children from the Roma and majority communities and the Minister of Education is expected to address the opening. Participants will include the Mayor of Podgorica, the EUD Ambassador, the Head of the Council of Europe Programme Office.

A television station is set to record for the entire duration of the quiz and broadcast it on Roma Day (8th April).

All times are CET unless indicated otherwise.

