(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 26 marzo 2024 Copyright.gov Bulletin Header [ https://www.copyright.gov ]

You are subscribed to Copyright: Creativity at Work for U.S. Copyright Office. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Looking Forward: The U.S. Copyright Office’s AI Initiative in 2024 [ https://blogs.loc.gov/copyright/2024/03/looking-forward-the-u-s-copyright-offices-ai-initiative-in-2024/?loclr=eacop ] 03/26/2024 11:30 AM EDT

This blog post previews the next steps of the U.S. Copyright Office’s comprehensive initiative to examine the copyright implications of the current forms of generative AI and shares highlights from a recent copyright and AI initiative update letter to Congress from Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

U.S. Copyright Office Seal [ https://www.copyright.gov ]

U.S. Copyright Office [ https://www.copyright.gov ] Twitter @CopyrightOffice [ https://twitter.com/CopyrightOffice ] YouTube U.S. Copyright Office [ https://www.youtube.com/uscopyrightoffice ]

________________________________________________________________________

Update your subscriptions, modify your password or email address, or stop subscriptions at any time on your Subscriber Preferences Page [ https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOCCOPYRIGHT/subscriber/new?preferences=true ]. You will need to use your email address to log in. If you have questions or problems with the subscription service, please visit subscriberhelp.govdelivery.com [ https://subscriberhelp.govdelivery.com/ ].

This service is provided to you at no charge by U.S. Copyright Office [ https://www.copyright.gov/ ].

________________________________________________________________________