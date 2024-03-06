Public Schedule – March 6, 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE****

_*SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN*_

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

_*DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL*_

Deputy Secretary Campbell attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

_*DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA*_

*2:00 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Verma attends the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation board meeting in Washington, DC.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

_*UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND*_

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

_*UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS*_

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Australia and New Zealand [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-australia-and-new-zealand/ ] from March 4-8, 2024.

_*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN*_

*11:00 a.m.* Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with 2024 International Women of Courage finalists at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

_*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS RAMIN TOLOUI*_

Assistant Secretary Toloui is on travel to California, Arizona, and Texas [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-toloui-travel-to-california-arizona-and-texas/ ] from March 4-8, 2024.

_*ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ENERGY RESOURCES GEOFFREY R. PYATT*_

Assistant Secretary Pyatt is on travel to Australia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-pyatts-travel-to-australia/ ] from March 3-9, 2024.

_*BRIEFING SCHEDULE*_

*1:00 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

