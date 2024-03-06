Close Menu
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister Rosso

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister Rosso
Readout
March 5, 2024
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell met with Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso today. The Deputy Secretary highlighted the United States’ strong partnership with PNG based on shared values and mutual priorities. Deputy Secretary Campbell also emphasized the importance of the Defense Cooperation Agreement and the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability in demonstrating long-term U.S. commitment to Papua New Guinea. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister discussed ways to enhance the bilateral relationship between our two countries, especially in the economic and security sectors.
