(AGENPARL) – lun 04 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Public Schedule – March 3, 2024 [ https://www.state.gov/public-schedule-march-3-2024/ ] 03/03/2024 08:03 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***** *

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*11:30 a.m. *Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at the 18th annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinken-to-honor-2024-department-of-state-international-women-of-courage-awardees-at-the-white-house/ ] at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

“The ceremony will be streamed live at “*”whitehouse.gov/live”* [ https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/ ]” and “*”www.state.gov”* [ http://www.state.gov ]”.”

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*

*12:00 p.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Australian, Japanese, New Zealand, and Republic of Korea NATO Ambassadors in Washington, D.C.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma has no public appointments.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND_*

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ_*

Under Secretary Fernandez is on travel to Canada [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-fernandezs-travel-to-canada-3/ ] from March 3-4, 2024.__

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS_*

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Australia and New Zealand [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-australia-and-new-zealand/ ] from March 4-8, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DANIEL KRITENBRINK_*

Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink is on travel to Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brunei [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-for-east-asian-and-pacific-affairs-kritenbrinks-travel-to-singapore-cambodia-thailand-vietnam-and-brunei/ ] from February 23-March 4, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN_*

*12:00 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien attends a lunch hosted by Serbian Ambassador to the United States Marko Djuric in Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*4:15 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Spanish Ambassador to the United States Angeles Moreno Bau at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS RAMIN TOLOUI_*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ENERGY RESOURCES GEOFFREY R. PYATT_*

Assistant Secretary Pyatt is on travel to Australia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-pyatts-travel-to-australia/ ] from March 3-9, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

*1:15 p.m. *Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(*OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)*

“The Department Press Briefing will be streamed live on the “*”Department homepage”* [ https://www.state.gov/ ]” and “*”YouTube Channel”* [ https://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ].

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

________________________________________________________________________