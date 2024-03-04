Close Menu
Conflict Observatory Reporting: Bombardment of Ukraine’s Power Generation and Transmission Infrastructure

Office of the Spokesperson
In its latest report as part of the Conflict Observatory, the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab (Yale HRL) documented 223 incidents of damage to power generation and transmission infrastructure across 17 oblasts in Ukraine. In the majority of these incidents, the damaged infrastructure was far from the front lines of conflict, calling into question whether the strikes were directed at legitimate military objectives.
This pattern of attacks indicates widespread and targeted efforts to cripple vital power generation and transmission infrastructure across Ukraine during a time of increased need for heating, which is consistent with patterns documented in previous Conflict Observatory reporting. If an attack does not target a legitimate military objective, or if it inflicts harm on the civilian population that is excessive in relation to the military advantage gained, it is contrary to international law and may constitute a war crime.
The threat to civilian lives and livelihoods in Ukraine is entirely of Russia’s making. Vladimir Putin began this war, and he can end it by withdrawing Russian forces from Ukraine’s territory. Until then, the United States will continue supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s aggression and its pursuit of accountability for the atrocities Russian forces have committed against the people of Ukraine.
