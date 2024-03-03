Close Menu
APEC Senior Official Murray’s Participation in Senior Official Meetings in Lima, Peru

03/03/2024 10:57 AM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ambassador Matt Murray will travel to Lima, Peru from March 4 to 8 for the First Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) and Related Meetings of the APEC Peru 2024 host year to discuss initiatives and work plans for the year.  During this meeting cluster, the United States will share outcomes from its 2023 APEC host year and reaffirm its commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region.
In Lima, Ambassador Murray will engage in a series of meetings, workshops, and stakeholder engagements.  He will collaborate with senior government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders from across the APEC region to discuss U.S. priorities for APEC and explore alignment with Peru’s objectives as host of APEC 2024.
