sabato 2 Marzo 2024
Agenparl English

Coordinator Richard’s Travel to Kenya

03/01/2024
Office of the Spokesperson
Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Elizabeth Richard visited Nairobi, Kenya February 26-29, 2024. Ambassador Richard led the U.S. delegation to the 23rd Coordinating Committee Meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), hosted by Kenya.  In her address to the Coordinating Committee, Ambassador Richard underscored the value of the GCTF in building civilian counterterrorism capacity and enhancing international coordination on counterterrorism.  She also highlighted recent progress made by the United States and Jordan as leads of the GCTF Foreign Terrorist Fighter Working Group, elevating priorities such as border and maritime security, watchlisting, and rehabilitation and reintegration.
While in Kenya, Ambassador Richard met senior Kenyan national security officials and counterparts from many of the 32 GCTF member countries to promote whole-of-society counterterrorism cooperation that upholds human rights and the rule of law.  In a meeting with Kenya National Security Advisor Monica Juma, Ambassador Richard discussed joint efforts to counter terrorist threats in the region, including from al-Shabaab, and potential areas for broadened security cooperation.   Ambassador Richard reiterated the enduring U.S. support for Kenya’s key role in countering violent extremism in East Africa.
