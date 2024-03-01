Public Schedule – March 01, 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 01 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

****THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*1:00 p.m. *Secretary Blinken attends President Biden’s meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)*

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*

Deputy Secretary Campbell attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

*10:00 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Verma delivers remarks at the Marine Security Guard School graduation in Quantico, Virginia.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND_*

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.*__*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EAST ASIAN AND PACIFIC AFFAIRS DANIEL KRITENBRINK_*

Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink is on travel to Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brunei [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-for-east-asian-and-pacific-affairs-kritenbrinks-travel-to-singapore-cambodia-thailand-vietnam-and-brunei/ ] from February 23-March 4, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN_*

*11:45 a.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Slovak Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák at the Department of State.

*(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)*

*6:30 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien attends a dinner hosted by Deputy Chief of Mission of Japan to the United States Koichi Ai in Washington, D.C.

*(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)*

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL, DETERRENCE, AND STABILITY MALLORY STEWART_**__*

Assistant Secretary Stewart is on travel to Hawaii [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-stewart-travels-to-the-u-s-indo-pacific-command/ ] from February 26-March 1, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

No Department Press Briefing.

