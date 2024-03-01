Close Menu
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with Italian MFA Secretary General Guariglia

Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke yesterday with Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia.  The Deputy Secretary thanked Ambassador Guariglia for Italy’s leadership of the G7 and vital contributions to Ukraine’s security.  They discussed the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the protection of civilians, efforts to increase life-saving aid to those in need, and the need to prevent the conflict from spreading.  They committed to continue working together to protect ships from Iranian-backed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and discussed shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.
©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl