Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Australia

Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Australia March 3-9. He will arrive in Perth March 5 for a series of private and public sector engagements. He will engage globally prominent mining facilities and operation centers and discuss Australia’s leading role in the Minerals Security Partnership, as well as its world-leading status in critical mineral processing, carbon management, and environmental, social, and governance investments.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet companies and government officials focused on green technologies to discuss the importance of increasing the role of clean hydrogen in the global energy mix and participate in site visits to promising technology groups making progress in green transportation, battery technologies, and critical mineral supply chains.

On March 8, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will travel to Canberra for the U.S.-Australia Energy Security Dialogue, joining officials from the U.S. Department of Energy and Australian officials from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water; the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; and the Department of Industry, Science, and Resources. This annual dialogue will advance shared goals on critical minerals, clean energy development, and bilateral and multilateral energy collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

