Latest News: Join the ‘Team That Reads’ for Library of Congress Night at Nationals Park on Aug. 30

    mercoledì, 14 Set 2022 23:15
    (AGENPARL) – gio 25 agosto 2022 [Latest News from the Library of Congress]
    Book and baseball lovers are invited to join Library of Congress Night at Nationals Park on Tuesday, Aug. 30, when the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics at 7:05 p.m. The evening will highlight the 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will throw out the first pitch of the game.
