28.7 C
Rome
martedì, Giugno 28, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishSocialeTempo Libero

Caroline Garcia wins the Porsche-supported Bad Homburg Open

By Redazione
0
2

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – STUTTGART mar 28 giugno 2022 The Bad Homburg Open came to an end on Saturday with a top class final and victory for the Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Porsche Germany supported the grass court tournament that was sold-out virtually every day in close cooperation with the Porsche Center Bad Homburg/Oberursel by providing an exclusive shuttle service. For the top players, the Bad Homburg Open was the dress rehearsal for the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon that will commence on Monday.

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/sports-society/porsche-caroline-garcia-wins-bad-homburg-open-28870.html

Previous articlePorsche aims to score points at the return of the Marrakesh Formula E race
Next articleAmeriCorps CEO and Oakland School Superintendent Announce Public Health AmeriCorps Grant
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia