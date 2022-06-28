Caroline Garcia wins the Porsche-supported Bad Homburg Open

(AGENPARL) – STUTTGART mar 28 giugno 2022 The Bad Homburg Open came to an end on Saturday with a top class final and victory for the Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Porsche Germany supported the grass court tournament that was sold-out virtually every day in close cooperation with the Porsche Center Bad Homburg/Oberursel by providing an exclusive shuttle service. For the top players, the Bad Homburg Open was the dress rehearsal for the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon that will commence on Monday.

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/sports-society/porsche-caroline-garcia-wins-bad-homburg-open-28870.html