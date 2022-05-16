(AGENPARL) – lun 16 maggio 2022 National service and emergency management agencies renew specialty National Civilian Community Corps program inter-agency reimbursable work []

National service and emergency management agencies renew specialty National Civilian Community Corps program inter-agency reimbursable work agreement

The five-year AmeriCorps and FEMA inter-agency agreement prioritizes three focus areas that join both agencies’ strategic goals. The shared goals are:

– To support FEMA’s disaster response, recovery, readiness, preparedness and mitigation efforts with trained National Service Members seeking to serve disaster survivors and gain experience in the field of emergency management.

– To develop and train future leaders in emergency management to serve with federal, state and local agencies, and non-governmental organization partners.

– To promote and support the development of leaders and strengthening of communities through the NCCC National Service model

“FEMA Corps is a whole-government approach to disaster response and a shining example of how national service can meet urgent community needs while also building the next generation of emergency managers,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Thanks to the dedication of individuals who have served with FEMA Corps, we have provided important support to disaster survivors and communities during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“For the past 10 years, FEMA Corps members have played a vital role in helping communities across the nation recover from historic floods, destructive wildfires, and unprecedented pandemics,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Their dedication to helping people is admirable and we are fortunate to have them as a part of our FEMA family. I am so grateful for their dedication to public service and for our decade-long partnership with AmeriCorps to help train the next generation of emergency managers.

During the 10th anniversary celebration on Monday, May 16, AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell hosted a ceremonial signing of the new agreement, gave remarks and participated in a panel with current members and graduates of the FEMA Corps program.

FEMA Corps is a unique, team-based service program that provides 18‐24‐year‐old participants the opportunity to serve communities impacted by disaster while gaining professional development experience with intense training through the AmeriCorps NCCC program. Members are responsible for completing Corps Training Institute, earning 1700 service hours, participating in physical training and contributing to various team activities.

Since 2000, AmeriCorps NCCC teams have assisted 20.6 million people in disaster areas, recruited or coordinated nearly 940,000 volunteers, assisted more than 33,000 veterans, served 6.1 million meals, protected more than 1.6 million acres of land through firefighting and fire management, and more.

