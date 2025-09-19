(AGENPARL) - Roma, 19 Settembre 2025

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Council of Europe Congress examines the application of the European Charter of Local Self-Government in Monaco

During this monitoring visit, the Congress delegation will examine developments relating to local self-government, as well as the financial situation of the Municipality of Monaco and the mechanisms for consultation between the different levels of government.

The rapporteurs will meet with Lionel Beffre, Government Counsellor – Minister of the Interior. The delegation will also meet with Stéphane Braconnier, President of the Supreme Court, Christian Descheemaeker, Chairman of the Board of Auditors, Marina Ceyssac, High Commissioner for the Protection of Rights and Mediation, and representatives of the National Council. Finally, the delegation will meet with members of the Monegasque delegation to the Congress, who are also representatives of the Municipality of Monaco.

Monaco ratified the European Charter of Local Self-Government in 2013. Countries that have ratified the Charter are bound by its provisions. The Charter requires compliance with a minimum number of rights, which constitute the European foundation of local self-government. The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities ensures that these principles are respected.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.

President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Cecilia Dalman Eek (Sweden, SOC/G/PD).

Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

