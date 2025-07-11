(AGENPARL) - Roma, 11 Luglio 2025

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Council of Europe Congress President calls for action to stop the purge of opposition mayors in Türkiye

“I reiterate this call and urge the Turkish authorities to abide by the principles of the European Charter of Local Self-Government which Türkiye ratified in 1992. During my next exchange of views with the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in September, I intend to discuss possible action to end this purge and to engage in dialogue with Türkiye as a Council of Europe member state in order to make sure that democratic norms and standards in this country are respected,” said President Cools.

