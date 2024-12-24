Close Menu
martedì 24 Dicembre 2024
Puglia

IL COMUNE COMUNICA – venerdì 27 dicembre si riunisce il Consiglio comunale

Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 24 Dicembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 24 dicembre 2024 VENERDÌ 27 DICEMBRE SI RIUNISCE IL CONSIGLIO COMUNALE
Il Consiglio comunale è convocato venerdì 27 dicembre 2024, alle ore 11.00 nella sala “E. Dalfino” di Palazzo di Città per la trattazione degli argomenti inseriti nell’ [ https://www.comune.bari.it/-/19-dicembre-2024 | ordine del giorno ] .
È possibile assistere alla diretta streaming della seduta accedendo [ https://conciliumtv.comune.bari.it/live | a questo link ] .

