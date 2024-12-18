(AGENPARL) – mer 18 dicembre 2024 *CODICE STRADA, EX PILOTA F1 PATRESE: NUOVO E’ PIU’ CHE CORRETTO, BISOGNA
ESSERE IN BUONE CONDIZIONI PSICOFISICHE QUANDO SI GUIDA*
Il nuovo codice della strada? “Secondo me è più che corretto, bisogna
sempre essere in buone condizioni psicofisiche quando ci si mette al
volante”. Lo afferma a Rai Radio1, ospite di Un Giorno da Pecora, l’ex
pilota di Formula 1 Riccardo Patrese, intervistato da Giorgio Lauro e
Marisa Laurito.
*Davide Campione*
‘Un Giorno da Pecora – Radio1’
