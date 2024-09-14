FOTO/PHOTO – DAVIS CUP FINALS, GROUP STAGE BOLOGNA 2024 – QUINTA GIORNATA DI GARE ALLA UNIPOL ARENA DI CASALECCHIO DI RENO – FIFTH DAY OF COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 14 Settembre 2024

(AGENPARL) – sab 14 settembre 2024 Gentile collega,

al seguente link è possibile scaricare alcune foto della quinta giornata di gare del Group Stage bolognese delle Davis Cup Finals 2024: https://we.tl/t-k9xKYMO1IM

Si ricorda che per utilizzare le foto è necessario inserire i credits: Foto FITP.

Grazie, buon lavoro

Dear colleague,

at the following link you can download some photos of the fifth day of Davis Cup Finals 2024. Bologna’s Group Stage: https://we.tl/t-k9xKYMO1IM

Please note that in order to use the photos it’s necessary to insert the credits: Photo FITP.

Thank you

Media Relations

FITP- Federazione Italiana Tennis e Padel

fitp.it I supertennis.tv

