….. LLNL Report, March 22, 2024

Supercomputer simulations predicting the synthesis pathways for the elusive

BC8 “super-diamond”, involving shock compressions of diamond precursor,

inspire ongoing Discovery Science experiments at NIF. Image by Mark

Meamber/LLNL.

… Squeezing diamonds

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring material on Earth, but a

supercomputer just modeled stuff that’s even harder. Called a

“super-diamond,” the theoretical material could exist beyond our

planet—and maybe, one day, be created here on Earth.

Like normal diamonds, super-diamonds are made from carbon atoms. This

specific phase of carbon, composed of eight atoms, should be stable at

ambient conditions. In other words, it could exist in an Earth laboratory.

The specific phase, called BC8, is a high-pressure phase typically found in

silicon and germanium. And as the new model suggests, carbon also can exist

in this particular phase if squeezed under enormous pressures, according to

Lawrence Livermore researchers and collaborators.

Frontier — the fastest and first exascale supercomputer — modeled the

evolution of billions of carbon atoms put under immense pressures. The

supercomputer predicted that BC8 carbon is 30% more resistant to compression

than plain ol’ diamonds.

Read More

A photo taken by a scanning electron microscope shows a pit at the surface of

an additively manufactured (3D-printed) stainless steel part. Image by Thomas

Voisin/LLNL.

… Slags are corrosive

https://phys.org/news/2024-03-uncover-culprits-pitting-corrosion-3d.html

Like a hidden enemy, pitting corrosion attacks metal surfaces, making it

difficult to detect and control. This type of corrosion, primarily caused by

prolonged contact with seawater in nature, is especially problematic for

naval vessels.

In recent research, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists

delved into the mysterious world of pitting corrosion in additively

manufactured (3D-printed) stainless steel 316L in seawater.

Stainless steel 316L is a popular choice for marine applications due to its

excellent combination of mechanical strength and corrosion resistance. This

holds even more true after 3D printing, but even this resilient material

isn’t immune to the scourge of pitting corrosion.

The LLNL team discovered the key players in this corrosion drama are tiny

particles called “slags,” which are produced by deoxidizers such as manganese

and silicon. In traditional stainless steel 316L manufacturing, these

elements are typically added prior to casting to bind with oxygen and form a

solid phase in the molten liquid metal that can be easily removed

post-manufacturing.

Researchers found these slags also form during laser powder bed fusion (LPBF)

3D printing but remain at the metal’s surface and initiate pitting corrosion.

Read More

LLNL researchers helped develop the innovative gamma-ray and neutron

spectrometer that will be mounted on the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX)

mission spacecraft. Image courtesy of NASA.

… Lab instrument to head to Mars’ moons

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/NASA_and_JAXA_advance_Martian_Moons_study_with_instrument_handoff_999.html

NASA completed the delivery of its innovative gamma-ray and neutron

spectrometer to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for its

incorporation into the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission spacecraft,

marking a significant milestone in preparation for the mission’s final

system-level testing.

Developed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in collaboration

with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Mars-moon Exploration

with Gamma Ray and Neutrons (MEGANE) instrument is set to play a pivotal role

in the MMX mission. This mission is focused on analyzing the composition and

origins of Mars’ moons, Phobos and Deimos, and aims to return a sample from

Phobos back to Earth.

The research initiative seeks to determine whether these moons are the

remnants of a significant collision between Mars and another large body or if

they were asteroids captured by Mars’ gravitational pull. Through the

detection of neutrons and gamma rays emitted from Phobos’ surface, MEGANE

will unveil the moon’s elemental composition, providing insights into its

likely genesis.

Read More

Simon Pang (left) and Buddhinie Jayathilake assemble and prepare a prototype

bubble column electrobioreactor to test additively manufactured

three-dimensional electrodes. Under their project, excess renewable

electricity from wind and solar sources would be stored in chemical bonds as

renewable natural gas. Photo by Nathan Ellebracht/LLNL.

… Renewable natural gas on the horizon

https://hydrogen-central.com/socalgas-joins-lawrence-livermore-national-laboratory-and-electrochaea-to-help-advance-gas-infrastructure-decarbonization-hydrogen-and-co2-into-rng/

Lawrence Livermore is collaborating with Southern California Gas

Company (SoCalGas) and Electrochaea on an innovative research project that

aims to develop a single-stage electro-bioreactor to transform excess

renewable electricity and biogas into carbon-neutral synthetic biomethane,

also known as renewable natural gas (RNG).

This approach could mark a significant advancement in power to gas technology

and underscores the viability of potential for synthetic biomethane to help

decarbonize natural gas infrastructure and its end uses from residential

heating to manufacturing industries and transportation. SoCalGas has

contributed to the project’s technical development and helped provide

funding, which also was supported by a $1 million grant from the Department

of Energy.

If developed at scale, this technology could increase the yield of RNG

produced from carbon dioxide sources like anaerobic digesters, landfills,

dairies, fermentation facilities or industrial processes. The hybrid

bioreactor and electrolyzer system harnesses the power of Electrochaea’s

proprietary microbial biocatalyst, which consumes hydrogen and carbon

dioxide, transforming these inputs into RNG.

“We believe this technology will help enable decarbonization of the natural

gas grid infrastructure by providing a renewable source of natural gas,”

said Simon Pang,* *a materials scientist in LLNL’s Materials Science

Division who heads the project.

Read More

Under a three-year collaboration, LLNL scientists and engineers will work

with Precision Neuroscience to develop future versions of the company’s

flexible, thin-film neural implant for patients with a variety of

neurological disorders. Photo by Randy Wong/LLNL..

… The brains behind neural implants

https://www.independentnews.com/news/livermore_news/llnl-to-collaborate-on-neural-implants-to-help-patients-without-motor-control/article_17da743c-e23a-11ee-839e-0fce9f4adb62.html

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) is joining forces with New

York-based Precision Neuroscience Corp. to advance the technology of neural

implants for patients suffering from a variety of disorders, including

stroke, spinal cord injury and neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic

lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Under a three-year research and development agreement, LLNL will work with

Precision to develop future versions of the company’s neural implant, a

thin-film microelectrode array called the Layer 7 Cortical Interface.

The brain implant is designed to allow users to operate computer systems

entirely through thought, which could benefit patients who have lost motor

coordination or the ability to speak.

The project will leverage LLNL’s background in developing flexible,

thin-film multielectrode neural implants, as well as its micro-fabrication

facility and regulatory-compliant quality management system for prototype

medical device manufacturing.

Read More

