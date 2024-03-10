Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Canada

(AGENPARL) – dom 10 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Ottawa, Canada from March 11-12, 2024.

In Ottawa, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior Canadian officials to advance our close partnership on regional and global issues, including human rights, humanitarian relief, civilian security, and migration. In addition, she will provide keynote remarks at a seminar on the human rights situation in Tibet, hosted by the University of Ottawa in partnership with Canada Tibet Committee and the U.S. Embassy in Canada.

