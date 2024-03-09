(AGENPARL) – ven 08 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar
Readout
March 8, 2024
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington. Deputy Secretary Campbell and Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar discussed ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities. The two focused on economic cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond.
