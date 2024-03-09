Close Menu
Trending
sabato 9 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read

(AGENPARL) – ven 08 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-campbells-meeting-with-turkish-deputy-foreign-minister-akcapar/ ] 03/08/2024 06:03 PM EST
Home [ https://www.state.gov ]Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ]Press Releases [ /press-releases/ ]…Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar hide
Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar
Readout
March 8, 2024
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington.  Deputy Secretary Campbell and Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar discussed ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities.  The two focused on economic cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond.
Tags
Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-political-affairs/bureau-of-european-and-eurasian-affairs/ ] Deputy Secretary of State [ https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-of-state/ ] Economic Prosperity and Trade Policy [ https://www.state.gov/policy-issues/economic-prosperity-and-trade-policy/ ] Office of the Spokesperson [ https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/ ] Turkey [ https://www.state.gov/countries-areas/turkey/ ] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/statedept ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]
________________________________________________________________________

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl