Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar

Readout

March 8, 2024

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington. Deputy Secretary Campbell and Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar discussed ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities. The two focused on economic cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond.

