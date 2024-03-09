CARE Coordinator Tekach’s Travel to Texas

(AGENPARL) – sab 09 marzo 2024 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts Mara Tekach will participate in a panel at the South by Southwest Conference [ https://www.sxsw.com/ ] with National Security Council Chief of Staff Curtis Ried, AfghanEvac President Shawn VanDiver, and Honor the Promise CEO Lyla Kohistany in Austin, Texas on March 10, 2024. The event will take place from 4-5 p.m. CT at the Hilton Austin Downtown Hotel in Salon Room A.

The panel, “AfghanEvac: Civic Engagement Changed the Course of History [ https://schedule.sxsw.com/2024/events/PP143270 ],” will cover the unprecedented partnership between the U.S. government and civil society that enabled the safe resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghan allies and partners following the August 2021 withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces from Afghanistan. Panelists will highlight how Americans can get involved with their community, including supporting Afghan newcomers through Welcome Corps.

