The United States Joins the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children [ https://www.state.gov/the-united-states-joins-the-international-coalition-for-the-return-of-ukrainian-children/ ] 03/07/2024 06:01 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The United States announces it has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as a member state to support the safe return of all Ukrainian children who have been unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, and to ensure those responsible face consequences. The United States also affirms its support of the following text of the “Joint Declaration on the Creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children” previously issued by Canada and Ukraine.

“Begin text:”

We, the representatives of states and international organizations, including those who gathered in Kyiv on December 8, 2023, express deep concern over the fate of children who have been illegally deported by the Russian Federation from Ukraine or forcibly transferred within the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

We note the report of the UN Secretary-General “Children and Armed Conflict” A/77/895–S/2023/363, in which Russia’s armed forces and affiliated armed groups are included in the list of parties committing grave violations against children in armed conflict. We also note that the immediate release and return of all unlawfully detained, forcibly transferred and illegally deported civilians, including children, have been repeatedly emphasized in the documents of the United Nations, particularly in the UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/ES-11/6 “Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”.

Therefore, we state our common adherence to the following principles:

* The high importance and priority of ensuring the best interests of the child, and the protection of children’s rights and freedoms, consistent with international law as applicable, in the context of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression;

* International humanitarian law and human rights law must be respected in the context of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including by addressing the illegal deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation;

* The importance of adherence to international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols thereto, and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and Optional Protocols, among others, as applicable.

Existing members of the International Coalition are engaged in supporting a just outcome of the situation of illegally deported and forcibly transferred Ukrainian children, including in the following ways:

* Expressing support for the principles of point 4 of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Action Plan “Bring Kids Back UA”, as well as the continuation of the fruitful consultations of national security and foreign policy advisors that took place in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta in the year 2023 and in Davos in January of 2024;

* Exerting all possible efforts to return Ukrainian children, in accordance with international best practices, who have been illegally deported or forcibly transferred by the Russian Federation and supporting the process of their reintegration and reunification with families or placement in family-based care settings, consistent with the best interests of the child;

* Facilitating the delivery of all necessary humanitarian, medical, and psychological assistance to children and their families affected by the illegal deportation and forced transfer by the Russian Federation, with the aim of their reintegration, and the restoration of their well-being, health, and welfare;

* Supporting efforts to bring those responsible for organizing the illegal deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to justice consistent with international law.

We invite other states and international organizations to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and support its efforts.

“End text.”

