Public Schedule – March 8, 2024

*_SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN_*

*10:45 a.m. *Secretary Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Department of State.

*4:30 p.m. * Secretary Blinken hosts an International Women’s Day Reception [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinken-to-deliver-remarks-at-international-womens-day-celebration/ ] at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY KURT M. CAMPBELL_*

*8:00 a.m.* Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar at the Department of State.

*1:00 p.m. *Deputy Secretary Campbell meets with the ASEAN Committee of Washington at the Department of State.

*_DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA_*

Deputy Secretary Verma has no public appointments.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND_*

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS_*

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to Australia and New Zealand [ https://www.state.gov/under-secretary-jenkins-travels-to-australia-and-new-zealand/ ] from March 4-8, 2024.

*_UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA_*

*9:00 a.m. *Under Secretary Zeya attends the U.S.-Japanese Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience at the Department of State.

*3:00 p.m.* Under Secretary Zeya meets with Ukrainian General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin at the Department of State.

*4:30 p.m. *Under Secretary Zeya attends the International Women’s Day Reception [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinken-to-deliver-remarks-at-international-womens-day-celebration/ ]at the Department of State.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS JAMES O’BRIEN_*

*3:00 p.m. *Assistant Secretary O’Brien meets with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets at the Department of State.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS RAMIN TOLOUI_*

Assistant Secretary Toloui is on travel to California, Arizona, and Texas [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-toloui-travel-to-california-arizona-and-texas/ ] from March 4-8, 2024.

*_ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR ENERGY RESOURCES GEOFFREY R. PYATT_*

Assistant Secretary Pyatt is on travel to Australia [ https://www.state.gov/assistant-secretary-pyatts-travel-to-australia/ ] from March 3-9, 2024.

*_BRIEFING SCHEDULE_*

No Department Press Briefing.

