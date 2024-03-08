(AGENPARL) – ven 08 marzo 2024 A weekly compendium of media reports on science and technology achievements

….. LLNL Report, March 8, 2024

Left to right: Keith Morrison, Jason Moore, Keo Springer, Keith Coffee and

Batikan Koroglu stand in front of the cryo-focused pyrolysis GC-MS (gas

chromatography mass spectrometer). The team used this instrument to capture

and cryo (liquid nitrogen) trap the gases that evolve from high explosives as

they thermally decompose. Photo by Blaise Douros/LLNL.

… Hot stuff



TATB (1,3,5-triamino-2,4,6-trinitrobenzene) is an important explosive

compound because of its extensive use in munitions and worldwide weapons

systems. Despite its importance, researchers have been trying to understand

its response to temperature extremes for the past 50 years.

A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) team has uncovered a new

thermal decomposition pathway for TATB that has a significant bearing on

computational models that predict the energy release and thermal behavior of

TATB and possibly other insensitive high explosives (IHEs).

TATB is widely viewed as the most stable IHE, as it is not easily detonated

by external stimuli. It does not undergo the thermal sequence of

deflagration-to-detonation, which is unique among explosives. It requires a

proper detonation chain to initiate, so handling the material is relatively

free from accidental initiation if proper safety methods are followed.

One aspect of this safety envelope is how the material responds to

temperature extremes; whether this material becomes more sensitive and is no

longer safe to handle when subjected to abnormal thermal environments.

“Our goal with this project was to understand the behavior experimentally

to construct computational models predicting behavior for any thermal

exposure conditions,” said LLNL scientist Keith Morrison.

Read More



Hydrogen is one of the smallest elements but may hold a big promise for clean

energy. Photo courtesy of USGS.

… Hunting for hydrogen underground

U.S. Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm calls clean hydrogen the

“‘Swiss Army Knife’ of zero-carbon solutions because it can do just

about everything.” But producing hydrogen with current technologies takes a

lot of energy and is carbon intensive. Geologic hydrogen could sidestep both

obstacles, which could ultimately reduce costs.

Last month was particularly busy on this front: In early February, the Energy

Department announced it was investing $20 million into 16 projects related to

naturally occurring hydrogen.

While tracking down existing geologic hydrogen resources is a first

challenge, the $20 million in Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy

funding is going toward researching how to accelerate and stimulate the

natural geochemical process by which it is made. Not all reserves of

naturally occurring hydrogen are going to be accessible and at concentrations

economically viable to extract, so helping these natural processes along

would increase the quantity of hydrogen we can get out of the ground.

Maria Gabriela Davila Ordonez, a research scientist and chemical engineer at

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, has received Energy Department funds

to research how to stimulate hydrogen production where it is not currently

happening by injecting specific organic acids underground.

“One of our main impacts for this project will be analyzing or quantifying

the change in the physical properties in the rock,” Davila Ordonez said.

Read More

Jennifer Pett-Ridge speaks at the Roads to Removal symposium at UC Merced.

Photo courtesy of UC Merced.

… Fighting climate change, one symposium at a time

Discussions around climate change often center around the bad news — the

planet is warming, weather is getting more extreme, resources are

increasingly scarce. But there also is cause for hope. There are options to

mitigate climate change, and some of them are already happening.

This was the message behind “Roads to Removal,” a symposium at UC Merced

based on the report by the same name. The report was commissioned by the

Department of Energy and produced by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

(LLNL) in conjunction with scientists from more than a dozen institutions

across the nation, including UC Merced. Symposiums around the country will

continue throughout the year.

Roughly 175 people from academia, science, agriculture and business attended

the symposium, the first of several planned to highlight what can be done in

specific areas of the United States to reduce global warming.

The federal government has set a goal to reach net-zero emissions by

decarbonizing the economy, removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and

storing at least a billion tonnes — a metric ton — a year by 2050. “Roads

to Removal” is aimed at determining how much carbon dioxide can be removed

and at what cost. The UC Merced event focused on soils, cropland and

management; direct air capture; geologic storage; and biomass carbon removal

and storage..

“We can use technology that we know works today to remove carbon, and in the

process create hundreds of thousands of jobs,” said Jennifer Pett-Ridge, a

senior staff scientist at LLNL and adjunct professor at UC Merced who is the

lead author of the report. “We need to weigh how these new approaches to

reducing carbon are going to affect our lives.”

Read More

An artist’s view of small-diameter carbon nanotubes that pass through water

molecules (red and white) and reject ions (blue). High permselectivity of

small-diameter nanotubes can enable advanced water desalination technologies.

illustration concept: A. Noy, T. A. Pham, Y. Li, Z. Li, F. Aydin (LLNL).

Illustration by Ella Maru Studios.

… Looking deep into the smallest pores

https://smartwatermagazine.com/news/karlsruhe-institute-technology-kit/cleaning-or-desalinating-water-quickly-looking-deep-smallest

Membranes of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes (VaCNT) can be used to clean

or desalinate water at high flow rate and low pressure. Recently, researchers

of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Lawrence Livermore carried out

steroid hormone adsorption experiments to study the interplay of forces in

the small pores. They found that VaCNT of specific pore geometry and pore

surface structure are suited for use as highly selective membranes.

Clean drinking water is of vital importance to all people worldwide.

Membranes are used to efficiently remove micropollutants, such as steroid

hormones that are harmful to health and the environment. A very promising

membrane material is made of (VaCNT)s.

In experiments with steroid micropollutants, IAMT researchers studied why

VaCNT membranes are perfect water filters. They used membranes produced by

the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). The membranes were

developed by Francesco Fornasiero and his team at LLNL. The experiments with

the micropollutants were carried out and evaluated using latest analytical

instruments at IAMT

The study was the first to focus on the interplay of hydrodynamic forces,

friction and forces of attraction and repulsion. It provides basic findings

with respect to water processing. These may benefit ultra- and nanofiltration

processes controlled by nanopores.

Read More

https://smartwatermagazine.com/news/karlsruhe-institute-technology-kit/cleaning-or-desalinating-water-quickly-looking-deep-smallest

