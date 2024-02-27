(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 Issued: Feb 27, 2024 (1:44pm EST)
Biden-Harris Administration announces new cleanup projects in Pennsylvania as
part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is continuing to boost Superfund cleanup efforts
across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA— Today, Feb. 27, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
announced a third and final wave of more than $1 billion for cleanup projects
at more than 100 Superfund sites across the country as part of President
Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This funding is made possible by the
President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will launch new cleanup
projects at 25 Superfund sites, including four in Pennsylvania.
“After three rounds of investments, EPA is delivering on President
Biden’s full promise to invest in cleaning up America’s most contaminated
Superfund sites,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “This final
round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has made it possible for EPA to
initiate clean ups at every single Superfund site where construction work is
ready to begin. This is an incredible milestone in our efforts to clean up and
protect communities, deliver local jobs, enhance economic activity, and
improve people’s lives for years to come.”
“Today’s funding announcement continues EPA’s historic investment in the
remediation of our nation’s most contaminated sites,” said EPA
Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “As a result, the legacy
pollution at five Superfund sites in the mid-Atlantic will be cleaned up,
providing public health protection to several communities in Delaware and
Pennsylvania.”
“When we clean up toxins and waste in Pennsylvania communities, we’re
investing not only in their health and safety, but their economic security and
potential,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “By cleaning up these
Superfund sites, the infrastructure law is delivering cleaner air and water to
Pennsylvania families and economic opportunity and revitalization throughout
the Commonwealth.”
“Accelerating these cleanups will improve the environment in Pennsylvania
and restore economic vitality to the communities where these sites are
located,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Interim
Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “The infusion of resources from the
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will further eliminate the legacy pollution at
these sites and make these communities whole, resulting in healthier
communities and a better Pennsylvania.”
Thousands of contaminated sites exist nationally due to hazardous waste being
dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed. These sites can
include toxic chemicals from manufacturing facilities, processing plants,
landfills and mining, and can harm the health and well-being of local
communities in urban and rural areas.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding announced today, four
cleanup projects in Pennsylvania will start.
At the Jackson Ceramix, Inc. site in Jefferson County, funds will go towards
the excavation and disposal of soil and sediment contaminated with lead. The
contamination is from past industrial and manufacturing activities at the
site. After the excavation, there will be a site-wide wetland restoration.
At the Salford Quarry site in Montgomery County, EPA will be working to
contain buried waste that has historically impacted groundwater using a
perimeter wall below the surface and an impermeable cap.
At the Valmont TCE site in Luzerne County, funds will be used for thermal
remediation to remove contamination from below the ground surface using heat.
The chemicals will be collected as vapors and then destroyed.
At the Baghurst Drive site in Montgomery County, funding will be used to
conduct remediation of contaminated groundwater. The cleanup technology will
heat up the soil and bedrock to a temperature that will volatilize and capture
contaminants. This will remove the source of contamination to groundwater and
be the first step in restoring groundwater to drinking water conditions.
In addition to the new cleanups announced, today’s investment supports
continued construction at a number of Superfund sites across Pennsylvania.
At the Crossley Farm Superfund site in Berks County, funds are enhancing
groundwater treatment. The funding involves pumping contaminated groundwater
to a treatment plant on the site, and improvements to the current plant. The
water that will be treated is from a highly contaminated area known as the
source area.
At the North Penn Area 6 site in Montgomery County, initial BIL funding was
used to complete excavation and disposal of contaminated soil, place new clean
backfill, and restore the JW Rex property in just over 1 year. The continued
clean-up work at the JW Rex property will help to accelerate the total
remediation efforts at the North Penn Area 6 site.
Today’s investment is the final wave of funding from the $3.5 billion
allocated for Superfund cleanup work in the President’s Bipartisan
Infrastructure Law. So far, EPA has deployed more than $2 billion for cleanup
activities at more than 150 Superfund National Priorities List sites. Thanks
to President Biden’s commitment to addressing legacy pollution and improving
public health, EPA has been able to provide as much funding for cleanup work
in the past two years as it did in the previous five years while delivering on
President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of
the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged
communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by
pollution.
EPA is committed to continuing to carry out this work advancing environmental
justice and incorporating equity considerations into all aspects of the
Superfund cleanup process. More than one in four Black and Hispanic Americans
live within three miles of a Superfund site. These investments are restoring
the health and economic vitality of communities that have been exposed to
pervasive legacy pollution. Thus far, nearly 80% of the funding from the
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has gone to sites in communities with potential
environmental justice concerns. Out of the 25 sites to receive funding for new
cleanup projects, more than 75% are in communities with potential
environmental justice concerns based on data from EJSCREEN.
The historic investment made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law strengthens
every part of the Superfund program, making a dramatic difference in EPA’s
ability to tackle threats to human health and the environment. In addition to
funding cleanup construction work, the investment is enabling EPA to increase
funding for and accelerate essential work needed to prepare sites for
construction and to ensure communities are meaningfully involved in the
cleanup process. In 2023, EPA continued to fund Superfund pre-construction
activities such as remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial
designs, and community involvement at double pre-Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
levels.
In 1980, Congress passed the Comprehensive Environmental Response,
Compensation and Liability Act (CERLCA), known as Superfund. The law gave EPA
the authority and funds to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up the most
contaminated sites across the country. When no viable responsible party is
found or cannot afford the cleanup, EPA steps in to address risks to human
health and the environment using funds appropriated by Congress, like the
funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
To see a list of the 25 sites to receive funding for new cleanup projects,
visit EPA’s Superfund webpage.
To see highlights from the first two years of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
funding at Superfund sites, visit EPA’s Cleaning Up Superfund Sites:
Highlights of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding website.
###
