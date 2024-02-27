(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 Issued: Feb 27, 2024 (1:44pm EST)

Biden-Harris Administration announces new cleanup projects in Pennsylvania as

part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is continuing to boost Superfund cleanup efforts

across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA— Today, Feb. 27, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

announced a third and final wave of more than $1 billion for cleanup projects

at more than 100 Superfund sites across the country as part of President

Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This funding is made possible by the

President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will launch new cleanup

projects at 25 Superfund sites, including four in Pennsylvania.

“After three rounds of investments, EPA is delivering on President

Biden’s full promise to invest in cleaning up America’s most contaminated

Superfund sites,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “This final

round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has made it possible for EPA to

initiate clean ups at every single Superfund site where construction work is

ready to begin. This is an incredible milestone in our efforts to clean up and

protect communities, deliver local jobs, enhance economic activity, and

improve people’s lives for years to come.”

“Today’s funding announcement continues EPA’s historic investment in the

remediation of our nation’s most contaminated sites,” said EPA

Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “As a result, the legacy

pollution at five Superfund sites in the mid-Atlantic will be cleaned up,

providing public health protection to several communities in Delaware and

Pennsylvania.”

“When we clean up toxins and waste in Pennsylvania communities, we’re

investing not only in their health and safety, but their economic security and

potential,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “By cleaning up these

Superfund sites, the infrastructure law is delivering cleaner air and water to

Pennsylvania families and economic opportunity and revitalization throughout

the Commonwealth.”

“Accelerating these cleanups will improve the environment in Pennsylvania

and restore economic vitality to the communities where these sites are

located,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Interim

Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “The infusion of resources from the

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will further eliminate the legacy pollution at

these sites and make these communities whole, resulting in healthier

communities and a better Pennsylvania.”

Thousands of contaminated sites exist nationally due to hazardous waste being

dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed. These sites can

include toxic chemicals from manufacturing facilities, processing plants,

landfills and mining, and can harm the health and well-being of local

communities in urban and rural areas.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding announced today, four

cleanup projects in Pennsylvania will start.

At the Jackson Ceramix, Inc. site in Jefferson County, funds will go towards

the excavation and disposal of soil and sediment contaminated with lead. The

contamination is from past industrial and manufacturing activities at the

site. After the excavation, there will be a site-wide wetland restoration.

At the Salford Quarry site in Montgomery County, EPA will be working to

contain buried waste that has historically impacted groundwater using a

perimeter wall below the surface and an impermeable cap.

At the Valmont TCE site in Luzerne County, funds will be used for thermal

remediation to remove contamination from below the ground surface using heat.

The chemicals will be collected as vapors and then destroyed.

At the Baghurst Drive site in Montgomery County, funding will be used to

conduct remediation of contaminated groundwater. The cleanup technology will

heat up the soil and bedrock to a temperature that will volatilize and capture

contaminants. This will remove the source of contamination to groundwater and

be the first step in restoring groundwater to drinking water conditions.

In addition to the new cleanups announced, today’s investment supports

continued construction at a number of Superfund sites across Pennsylvania.

At the Crossley Farm Superfund site in Berks County, funds are enhancing

groundwater treatment. The funding involves pumping contaminated groundwater

to a treatment plant on the site, and improvements to the current plant. The

water that will be treated is from a highly contaminated area known as the

source area.

At the North Penn Area 6 site in Montgomery County, initial BIL funding was

used to complete excavation and disposal of contaminated soil, place new clean

backfill, and restore the JW Rex property in just over 1 year. The continued

clean-up work at the JW Rex property will help to accelerate the total

remediation efforts at the North Penn Area 6 site.

Today’s investment is the final wave of funding from the $3.5 billion

allocated for Superfund cleanup work in the President’s Bipartisan

Infrastructure Law. So far, EPA has deployed more than $2 billion for cleanup

activities at more than 150 Superfund National Priorities List sites. Thanks

to President Biden’s commitment to addressing legacy pollution and improving

public health, EPA has been able to provide as much funding for cleanup work

in the past two years as it did in the previous five years while delivering on

President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of

the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged

communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by

pollution.

EPA is committed to continuing to carry out this work advancing environmental

justice and incorporating equity considerations into all aspects of the

Superfund cleanup process. More than one in four Black and Hispanic Americans

live within three miles of a Superfund site. These investments are restoring

the health and economic vitality of communities that have been exposed to

pervasive legacy pollution. Thus far, nearly 80% of the funding from the

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has gone to sites in communities with potential

environmental justice concerns. Out of the 25 sites to receive funding for new

cleanup projects, more than 75% are in communities with potential

environmental justice concerns based on data from EJSCREEN.

The historic investment made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law strengthens

every part of the Superfund program, making a dramatic difference in EPA’s

ability to tackle threats to human health and the environment. In addition to

funding cleanup construction work, the investment is enabling EPA to increase

funding for and accelerate essential work needed to prepare sites for

construction and to ensure communities are meaningfully involved in the

cleanup process. In 2023, EPA continued to fund Superfund pre-construction

activities such as remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial

designs, and community involvement at double pre-Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

levels.

In 1980, Congress passed the Comprehensive Environmental Response,

Compensation and Liability Act (CERLCA), known as Superfund. The law gave EPA

the authority and funds to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up the most

contaminated sites across the country. When no viable responsible party is

found or cannot afford the cleanup, EPA steps in to address risks to human

health and the environment using funds appropriated by Congress, like the

funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

To see a list of the 25 sites to receive funding for new cleanup projects,

visit EPA’s Superfund webpage.

To see highlights from the first two years of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

funding at Superfund sites, visit EPA’s Cleaning Up Superfund Sites:

Highlights of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding website.

