(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 Issued: Sep 22, 2023 (1:53pm EDT)
If you wish to unsubscribe please do so
here: http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=-2BroytcZInNRyuFbAvAoN5aMEQDHIx2RtQl0jT-2FwLgZHafJKm-2F7NYrsKNAZH88rhd98aG2o5sSGIX8iVgGgXwOczi8WNFU0a7GLvUAvQ8R0QCtkuTI4WABymYAm345NQtcWkE_mLoYh0p4AWg4foFr5HgrZ1QioQ33bLwdnQ-2BsYGKFX9mApcfdQmv0-2Bvkdf9kq-2BlYjs-2BdlOlKx2nYG25Ar-2B-2FNLM99Uf8k0iJj4OrGTW7Lq6pJrQpCveIddjtiSL5-2BgIfkyPhDPyiY8ddpEtEa-2Blgb6dSUd2kzi3PPa9xJFLag-2BjarG9ZGv2vPfnWSKpcZSx81e3-2FXRP77MANzKTjeovOKnasJUylBM4Ogr3mCwf1j7uAOtEi6az8Ta6O363GWuBe2SmLCVZc2dpvj1onl9U3518w-3D-3D
EPA Proposes to Strengthen 2020 Air Toxics Regulation to Prevent
Emissions Increases and Protect Public Health
Contact Information:
WASHINGTON (September 22, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) proposed to strengthen a 2020 Clean Air Act rule by ensuring
industrial facilities that emit large amounts of hazardous air pollution
cannot increase emissions when reclassifying from a “major source” of
emissions to an “area source.” The proposed amendments to the
“Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the
Clean Air Act” rule would require those sources that choose to reclassify
from major source status to area source status to establish federally
enforceable permit conditions that will better protect public health from
hazardous air pollution.
These permit conditions must contain safeguards to prevent emission increases
above what would be allowed under a major source emission standard under the
Clean Air ActFacilities would still have the flexibility to pursue innovations
in pollution-reduction technologies. The proposed requirements would apply to
all sources that choose to reclassify, including any sources which have
reclassified since January 25, 2018.
“Today, EPA is proposing additional safeguards to address emissions of
hazardous air pollutants from major industrial sources,” said Joseph
Goffman, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.
“Ensuring facilities do not increase emissions of air toxics after being
reclassified will help protect communities from air toxics. This proposal will
continue to allow facilities to innovate and adopt new ways of reducing
emissions of air toxics while maintaining emission reductions after
reclassification.”
EPA’s proposal would strengthen the 2020 rule by preventing the potential
for increased emissions from reclassifying sources. The proposal would also
require limits taken to reclassify from major source to area source to be
federally enforceable. This would provide a level playing field for continued
enforcement of limits taken to reclassify, and an additional layer of
compliance assurance.
In 1995, EPA issued the “Once In, Always In” Policy and determined that
any facility subject to major source hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions
standards would always remain subject to those standards. The policy was
designed to achieve lasting emissions reductions from major sources and ensure
continued compliance assurance once air pollution standards for major sources
were in place. Under the previous administration, EPA issued a rule that
allowed a major source of hazardous air pollutants to reclassify as an area
source at any time after agreeing to limit their emissions below the major
source thresholds. In response to President Biden’s Executive Order 13990,
“Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to
Tackle the Climate Crisis,” EPA reviewed the 2020 rule and determined that
there were actions we could take to protect against HAP emissions increases.
This proposal would address those concerns and prevent increases of emissions
of air toxics after reclassification.
Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the
Clean Air Act | US EPA
To unsubscribe or change your settings click here:
http://url6130.epa.mediaroom.com/ls/click?upn=-2BroytcZInNRyuFbAvAoN5aMEQDHIx2RtQl0jT-2FwLgZFdW2WYdzQmaasDKJ3YChU3-2BOBeUrBgHh6QErVg4HJfFO0LugSF-2B5JX2Muz7-2Bqh2lihLXDOrDL0d5OH-2F17teEJZbQvbOH3F0oQue-2FZCl68cSQ-3D-3Dzk8v_mLoYh0p4AWg4foFr5HgrZ1QioQ33bLwdnQ-2BsYGKFX9mApcfdQmv0-2Bvkdf9kq-2BlYjs-2BdlOlKx2nYG25Ar-2B-2FNLM99Uf8k0iJj4OrGTW7Lq6pL984IWlCohB7MgiiEhl2T2MvfTAb-2F1onW6iCzXtp-2BwSdM1w4mQXaoufWwZGoP4Ca71BBb83rIhzuwtvOPdhdv4FOCxtcLpKsHZfDz19HzmoK4DU9NB9dEi-2B75vYRN8d7sGjt6flCgzLxMhtw0Z0wiA-2FXX3H2XQGjiXuTj7VryMJg-3D-3D
(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 Issued: Sep 22, 2023 (1:53pm EDT)