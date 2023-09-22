(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 Issued: Sep 22, 2023 (1:53pm EDT)

EPA Proposes to Strengthen 2020 Air Toxics Regulation to Prevent

Emissions Increases and Protect Public Health

WASHINGTON (September 22, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection

Agency (EPA) proposed to strengthen a 2020 Clean Air Act rule by ensuring

industrial facilities that emit large amounts of hazardous air pollution

cannot increase emissions when reclassifying from a “major source” of

emissions to an “area source.” The proposed amendments to the

“Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the

Clean Air Act” rule would require those sources that choose to reclassify

from major source status to area source status to establish federally

enforceable permit conditions that will better protect public health from

hazardous air pollution.

These permit conditions must contain safeguards to prevent emission increases

above what would be allowed under a major source emission standard under the

Clean Air ActFacilities would still have the flexibility to pursue innovations

in pollution-reduction technologies. The proposed requirements would apply to

all sources that choose to reclassify, including any sources which have

reclassified since January 25, 2018.

“Today, EPA is proposing additional safeguards to address emissions of

hazardous air pollutants from major industrial sources,” said Joseph

Goffman, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

“Ensuring facilities do not increase emissions of air toxics after being

reclassified will help protect communities from air toxics. This proposal will

continue to allow facilities to innovate and adopt new ways of reducing

emissions of air toxics while maintaining emission reductions after

reclassification.”

EPA’s proposal would strengthen the 2020 rule by preventing the potential

for increased emissions from reclassifying sources. The proposal would also

require limits taken to reclassify from major source to area source to be

federally enforceable. This would provide a level playing field for continued

enforcement of limits taken to reclassify, and an additional layer of

compliance assurance.

In 1995, EPA issued the “Once In, Always In” Policy and determined that

any facility subject to major source hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions

standards would always remain subject to those standards. The policy was

designed to achieve lasting emissions reductions from major sources and ensure

continued compliance assurance once air pollution standards for major sources

were in place. Under the previous administration, EPA issued a rule that

allowed a major source of hazardous air pollutants to reclassify as an area

source at any time after agreeing to limit their emissions below the major

source thresholds. In response to President Biden’s Executive Order 13990,

“Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to

Tackle the Climate Crisis,” EPA reviewed the 2020 rule and determined that

there were actions we could take to protect against HAP emissions increases.

This proposal would address those concerns and prevent increases of emissions

of air toxics after reclassification.

Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the

Clean Air Act | US EPA

