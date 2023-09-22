(AGENPARL) – ven 22 settembre 2023 Issued: Sep 22, 2023 (3:07pm EDT)

EPA Further Extends Comment Period on Proposed Plan to Clean Up New

Cassel/Hicksville Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site

NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has

extended the public comment period for its proposed cleanup plan to address

contaminated groundwater at a portion of the New Cassel/Hicksville Groundwater

Contamination Superfund site in Nassau County, New York to October 23, 2023.

The original public comment period was scheduled to end on August 23, and was

first extended to September 22. EPA held a public meeting at the East Meadow

Public Library on August 10, 2023, to explain the cleanup proposal to the

public.

EPA’s proposed plan will prevent people from potentially being exposed to

the contaminated groundwater in the future, help minimize the potential for

the contaminated groundwater to migrate further and treat the groundwater to

meet strict federal and state standards for drinking water.

The cleanup plan proposes installing a network of wells and underground pipes

in a residential neighborhood and parkland to move contaminated groundwater to

a new water treatment facility. Options for how the treated water will be

released will be evaluated during the design of the cleanup plan. The

potential options outlined in the proposed plan include that treated water can

be returned back to the ground, released to surface water or a recharge basin,

or released into the sewer.

Once the cleanup plan is finalized, EPA will decide where the wells and water

treatment facility will be built and where the treated water will go. The plan

also requires long-term monitoring of the groundwater treatment program and

relies on existing county and state restrictions on groundwater use to ensure

that public drinking water wells are not installed on site without a permit.