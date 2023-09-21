(AGENPARL) – gio 21 settembre 2023 Issued: Sep 21, 2023 (2:29pm EDT)

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $7.5 Billion in Available Financing for

Water Infrastructure Projects

WASHINGTON (September 21, 2023) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection

Agency (EPA) announced $7.5 billion in available Water Infrastructure Finance

and Innovation Act (WIFIA) funding. This innovative low-interest loan program

helps communities invest in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater

infrastructure while saving millions of dollars and creating good-paying local

jobs. To date, EPA’s WIFIA program has announced $19 billion to help finance

109 projects across the country. These projects are creating over 60,000 jobs.

Today’s announcement furthers the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment

to ensuring all people and all communities have access to clean and safe

water.

“When we invest in water, we support healthy people, economic opportunity,

environmental protection, and good-paying local jobs,” said EPA

Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This new funding from the WIFIA program –

coupled with President Biden’s historic $50 billion investment in water

through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – bolsters EPA’s efforts to

ensure communities across the country have solid water infrastructure and

reliable access to safe and clean water.”

This announcement initiates EPA’s 7th round of WIFIA financing with $6.5

billion available through the WIFIA program and $1 billion available through

the State WIFIA (SWIFIA) program, which provides loans exclusively for State

infrastructure financing authority borrowers. EPA is currently accepting

letters of interest for both WIFIA and SWIFIA loans. Prospective borrowers can

also receive technical assistance to develop a funding request that meets the

WIFIA program’s requirements. This assistance will help small and

disadvantaged communities benefit from WIFIA funding.

For this new round of funding, EPA has identified priority areas such as;

increasing investment in economically stressed communities; making rapid

progress on lead service line replacement; addressing PFAS and emerging

contaminants; mitigating the impacts of drought and supporting water

innovation and resilience.

Using previously announced funding, EPA has awarded WIFIA loans to benefit

dozens of communities, including:

• Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority in Pennsylvania closed a $52 million

WIFIA loan to upgrade and replace aging water infrastructure to ensure that

residents and businesses can rely on safe drinking water.

• Polk Regional Water Cooperative in Florida received $305 million to

sustain the local drinking water supply and alleviate the strain on the Upper

Floridan Aquifer.

• City of Santa Cruz, California closed a $128 million WIFIA loan to upgrade

their drinking water system to be more resilient to drought and climate

change.

• City of Wichita, Kansas closed a $191 million WIFIA loan to upgrade two

critical wastewater facilities, advancing technologies for water reuse and

reducing the nutrient loads in the Arkansas River and Mississippi River

Basin.

• San Francisco Public Utilities Commission in California closed a $369

million WIFIA loan to enhance resiliency to seismic events and climate change

and reduce the risk of combined sewer overflows.

• New Jersey Infrastructure Bank closed a $500 million SWIFIA loan that will

help modernize wastewater and drinking water systems serving over 10 million

people throughout New Jersey.

• City of Boise, Idaho closed a $263 million WIFIA loan to improve

wastewater treatment processes to protect the Boise River’s water quality.

• City of Chattanooga, Tennessee closed a $186 million WIFIA loan to improve

its wastewater system’s energy efficiency and resilience to extreme

weather.

Learn more about the WIFIA program, our selected projects, and this funding

announcement

Background

Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014,

the WIFIA program is a federal loan program administered by EPA. The WIFIA

program’s aim is to accelerate investment in the nation’s water

infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost, supplemental credit

assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects. The WIFIA

program has an active pipeline of pending applications for projects that will

result in billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment and thousands

of jobs for local communities.

This new funding builds off last year’s success, when 42 borrowers were

selected to apply for WIFIA funding. Since implementing the project selection

process on a rolling basis last year, a wider variety of borrowers have been

selected for WIFIA financing, including 17 small and disadvantaged

communities. Two prospective borrowers received technical assistance last

funding round and are now positioned to submit WIFIA loan applications.

In addition to WIFIA loans, there are many federal funding resources available

for communities and utilities to improve vital water and wastewater resources.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation

investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. The

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a historic $50 billion investment in

upgrading critical water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.

