MEDIA NOTE: Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Aspen, Colorado, and London, United Kingdom, July 20-27

July 20, 2023

Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Aspen, Colorado, and London, United Kingdom, July 20-27

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Aspen, Colorado, and London, United Kingdom, from July 20-27, to advance U.S. priorities on arms control, disarmament, nonproliferation, and international security.

While in Aspen, the Under Secretary will attend the Aspen Security Forum and speak at a panel on “New Technologies and Old Treaties: Are International Limits on Weapons Still Possible?” and engage in small group conversations on the future of arms control.

While in London, the Under Secretary will meet with trilateral AUKUS partners and attend engagements with civil society and industry experts to discuss security priorities in the critical and emerging technologies field.

