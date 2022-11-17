News Release – City of Toronto Archives hosts Black Women in Leadership photography exhibition

(AGENPARL) – gio 17 novembre 2022 City of Toronto Media Relations has issued the following:

News Release

November 16, 2022

City of Toronto Archives hosts Black Women in Leadership photography exhibition

Opening Thursday, November 17, Toronto Archives, in partnership with BAND (Black Artists’ Networks in Dialogue) Gallery and Cultural Centre, presents Black Women in Leadership – an exhibition featuring the work of four Toronto-based visual artists/photographers Janice Reid, Leyla Jeyte, Jon Blak and Patricia Ellah.

Curated by Sarah Edo and Belinda Uwase, Black Women in Leadership celebrates and highlights contributions from Black women leaders across various sectors, including arts and culture, business, health and wellness and activism. These women have led and continue to inspire change in their communities and have paved the way for the next generation of Black women leaders through community involvement and advocacy.

This ground-breaking exhibition will reveal both little-known and renowned stories of successful women, all told through the eyes of four artists/photographers whose creative backgrounds captured the essence of each of the featured 40 women.

The exhibition is free to attend and will run until August 2023 at the Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd., open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the Opening Reception on Saturday, November 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. The exhibition’s curators and 40 Black women leaders, including Toronto’s first Black female City Councillor Bev Salmon, renowned storyteller Rita Cox and author and activist Rosemary Sadlier, are among the special guests who will be in attendance.

More information about the artists/photographers and the exhibit, along with accompanying photos and records, can be found at www.toronto.ca/city-government/accountability-operations-customer-service/access-city-information-or-records/city-of-toronto-archives/archives-feature-exhibit.