Althea Racing World Supersport Portimao sabato/saturday

PORTIMAO 08/10/2022

Althea e Caricasulo: un podio mondiale!

Althea and Caricasulo: a world class Podium!

Gara1 di Portimao è di quelle da incorniciare per Althea Racing e Federico Caricasulo. Già in lotta per la Superpole, sfuggita per soli due decimi, Federico ha condotto la gara dalla prima curva fino a sei giri dal termine, riuscendo a rispondere tempestivamente a tutti gli attacchi degli avversari.

Nell’ultima parte di gara si è ritrovato inaspettatamente in quinta posizione ma ha saputo reagire tornando a lottare prima per il podio e poi per la vittoria, riuscendo a giocarsi il massimo risultato fino al traguardo, con un arrivo in volata in terza posizione a soli 128 millesimi dal vincitore.

Per Althea Racing è un risultato che premia un lavoro mai interrotto nonostante il regolamento non favorisca la moto italiana. Per Federico Caricasulo è un premio da troppo tempo rimandato a causa di sfortuna e vicissitudini avverse.

La competitività e la velocità caratterizzano già da tempo il gruppo di lavoro ma finalmente oggi è arrivato anche un podio che gratifica tutti gli sforzi fatti dai ragazzi. Per domani la fiducia di poterci finalmente riprovare con successo!

Race 1 in Portimao is one of those to be framed for Althea Racing and Federico Caricasulo. Already fighting for the Superpole, missed by only two tenths, Federico led the race since the first corner up to six laps to the end, managing to respond promptly to all the attacks of his opponents.

In the last part of the race he unexpectedly found himself in fifth position but was able to react by returning to fight first for the podium and then for the victory, managing to fight for the maximum result until the finish line, with a sprint finish in third position only 128 thousandths from the winner.

For Althea Racing, this is a result that rewards work that has never been interrupted despite the fact that the regulations do not favor the Italian bike. For Federico Caricasulo it is an award that has been postponed for too long due to bad luck and adverse vicissitudes.

Competitiveness and speed have already characterized the team for some time but finally today a podium has also arrived and it gratifies all the efforts made by the boys. For tomorrow there’s the full confidence to finally succeed!

E’ stata sicuramente la miglior giornata da inizio campionato. Abbiamo fatto una bella qualifica lottando per la pole ed abbiamo ottenuto un secondo posto, 7 decimi sotto il record della pista. In gara siamo riusciti a mantenere per tutto il tempo il passo che della qualifica. Siamo arrivati a 128 millesimi dalla vittoria in volata e questo è niente. Ci siamo tolti un peso e domani ci riproviamo!

It was certainly the best day since the start of the season. We had a good qualifying fighting for the pole and we got a second place, 7 tenths below the track record. In the race we managed to maintain the pace of qualifying all the time. We arrived at 128 thousandths from the win with a final sprint and this is really impressive. We took off a burden and we’ll try again tomorrow!

Oggi abbiamo ottenuto finalmente il primo podio. Sono davvero contento perchè su questa moto è stato fatto davvero un grande lavoro e credo che tutti si siano resi conto che da una base “stradale” siamo riusciti a tirare fuori una moto che può competere finalmente per la vittoria tutti i week end. Forse siamo stati troppo ottimisti, aspettandoci qualcosa in più da subito ma né il regolamento né la fortuna ci hanno aiutati, dato che abbiamo avuto diversi problemi tecnici non dipendenti dal nostro lavoro.

Ci sono ancora delle diversità di trattamento fra le varie case e non possiamo non notare i grandi progressi di MV Agusta e Triumph che hanno fatto, anche giustamente, dei gossi passi avanti in virtù degli adattamenti regolamentari.

Siamo riuciti ad ottenere un podio che sembrava un taboo. Adesso vorremmo essere messi in condizione di vincere e quindi chiediamo all’organizzatore di fare uno sforzo in questa direzione, in modo di poter avere anche noi la possibilità di giocarcela alla pari con gli altri.

Today we finally got the first podium. I’m really happy because a really great job has been done on this bike and I think everyone has realized that from a “road” base we have managed to come up with a bike that can finally compete for victory every weekend. Perhaps we were too optimistic, expecting something more immediately but neither the regulation nor luck helped us, since we had several technical problems not dependent on our work.

There are still differences in treatment between the various manufacturers and we cannot fail to notice the great progress of MV Agusta and Triumph which have made, even rightly, major steps forward by virtue of the regulatory adaptations.

We managed to get a podium that seemed taboo. Now we would like to be in a position to win and therefore we ask the organizer to make an effort in this direction, so that we too can have the opportunity to play it on an equal footing with the others.