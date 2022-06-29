Your IMF Update: Country Report No. 2022/197 – Mali, Senegal, Ukraine

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 giugno 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/06/27/Senegal-Fifth-Review-Under-the-Policy-Coordination-Instrument-Second-Reviews-Under-the-520104?cid=em-COM-123-45031)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/06/27/Senegal-Fifth-Review-Under-the-Policy-Coordination-Instrument-Second-Reviews-Under-the-520104?cid=em-COM-123-45031

[Country Report No. 2022/197 : Senegal:Fifth Review Under the Policy Coordination Instrument, Second Reviews Under the Stand-By Arrangement and the Arrangement Under the Standby Credit Facility, and Requests for Augmentation of Access, Waiver of the Nonobservance of a Performance Criterion, and Modification of a Performance Criterion and Quantitative Targets-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Senegal](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/06/27/Senegal-Fifth-Review-Under-the-Policy-Coordination-Instrument-Second-Reviews-Under-the-520104?cid=em-COM-123-45031)

JUNE 27, 2022

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/06/27/Senegal-Fifth-Review-Under-the-Policy-Coordination-Instrument-Second-Reviews-Under-the-520104?cid=em-COM-123-45031

The war in Ukraine is disrupting the post-pandemic recovery and exacerbating difficult policy trade-offs. This adds to a series of challenges facing the country, including the pandemic, the Ecowas sanctions against Mali, regional instability, and rising social demands. As a result, growth was revised down to 5 percent and inflation up to 5.5 percent in 2022. Medium-term prospects remain favorable with oil and gas production expected to start in 2023.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/06/27/Senegal-Fifth-Review-Under-the-Policy-Coordination-Instrument-Second-Reviews-Under-the-520104?cid=em-COM-123-45031)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this