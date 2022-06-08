(AGENPARL) – mer 08 giugno 2022 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629ffbed0c198516Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629ffbed12d42716Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
Chart Pack
8 June 2022
We have released our June Chart Pack.
[See the latest Chart Pack](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629ffbed152f2771Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
See the [schedule of all releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629ffbed18e57940Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) to know what is coming up during the next few months.
Communications Division
Reserve Bank of Australia