(AGENPARL) – lun 02 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/01/2022 09:29 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

1:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation, at the Department of State.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ACTING UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY ELIZABETH ALLEN

4:00 p.m. Acting Under Secretary Allen delivers remarks for the “Innovating Public Diplomacy: What’s Next” Forum, hosted by the University of Southern California’s Center on Public Diplomacy, at the Department of State’s National Museum of American Diplomacy.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE SATTERFIELD

4:00 p.m. Assistant Secretary Satterfield participates in the “Innovating Public Diplomacy: What’s Next” Forum, hosted by the University of Southern California’s Center on Public Diplomacy, at the Department of State’s National Museum of American Diplomacy.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:30 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this