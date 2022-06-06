(AGENPARL) – lun 06 giugno 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest Date into the Death of Delilah Blair Announced

June 06, 2022

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, London Office, announced today that a date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair.

Ms. Blair, 30, died in hospital on May 21, 2017, after being transferred from the Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Ms. Blair’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last nine days and hear from approximately 17 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Holiday Inn and Suites Ambassador Bridge, 1855 Huron Church Rd., Windsor. Dr. David Eden will be the presiding officer. Kate Forget and Jonathan Lall will be inquest counsel.

