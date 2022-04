(AGENPARL) – lun 11 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

04/11/2022 09:06 AM EDT

Last month Margaret shared our enhancements and also provided some insights from a few Congress.gov staff on what they do for the website. This month we continue to make it easier for you to track what your members are sponsoring and cosponsoring on Congress.gov. When you put in your address to search for your members, […]

🔊 Listen to this