Departure of the new ITA Airways Rome – Buenos Aires flight

Roberto Baggio was on board the Airbus A350

The Ballon D’Or attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Fiumicino

Rome, June 3, 2022 – ITA Airways’ first flight from Rome Fiumicino to Buenos Aires departed yesterday at 9:40 p.m. It was operated with the new Airbus A350 – a first for Italy and for the Company – which is the new Ambassador of ITA Airways in the world, courtesy of the craftsmanship of three prestigious Italian talents, contributing to the evolution of its image:

– The new uniforms created by the ITA team with the kind stylistic consultancy of Brunello Cucinelli and for the first time on a flight

– The new aircraft interiors created by designer Walter De Silva

– The new on-board catering designed by Michelin-starred chef Enrico Bartolini

The Airbus A350 that operated the inaugural flight is the one dedicated to Roberto Baggio.

The “Ballon d’Or” attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday at Rome Fiumicino at 8:00 p.m. greeting several guests including press representatives and passengers. During the ceremony, the strong link between the Azzurro spirit and ITA Airways was further enhanced following naming of the Company’s new Airbus A319, A320, A330 and A350 after the Italian sports champions.

“I am proud of this opportunity that ITA Airways has offered to me. When I was told, I was amazed: I never thought that I would have a plane with my name on it! The element that I particularly care about and that binds me to ITA Airways is the focus on young people. We are working together on a “youth project” that will allow young talents to fly to higher destinations thanks to a dedicated call with the Gilardi Foundation on Italy-Argentina projects.” said Roberto Baggio.

The new Rome – Buenos Aires flight is operated with the Company’s new A350 with 5 weekly frequencies every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Rome and every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Buenos Aires. The frequencies in August will become daily.

In addition, thanks to the code share agreement with Aerolíneas Argentinas, ITA Airways customers will be able to reach 34 daily domestic destinations in Argentina, connecting via Buenos Aires, by purchasing a single ticket.

FLIGHT NR. DEP. ARR.

Rome – Buenos Aires AZ680 21:45 06:50

Buenos Aires – Rome AZ681 12:40 06:40

Launched in early March, ITA Airways 2022 summer season includes 63 new destinations, of which 22 are domestic, 34 are international and 7 are intercontinental. Thanks to code share agreements with the major international carriers, ITA Airways is continuing to grow its network via partnerships with other global carriers – giving a privileged access route to the markets of greatest interest for the Company, firstly and foremostly in Europe and America, but also in Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Codeshare agreements enable ITA Airways to reach the entire domestic network of other international carriers with direct flights from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate to their hubs. In all, 24 codeshare agreements have been signed so far, for a total of over 300 destinations served on which ITA Airways is using its own codes.

All ITA Airways new flights can be purchased on the ita-airways.com website, from the ITA Airways Call Center, or from travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is a company totally owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of business in the air transport sector. ITA Airways aims at creating an efficient and innovative air carrier that will become a reference point in providing Italy with quality connectivity both in terms of international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade, and within the Country, also taking advantage of the train-air integrated mobility. ITA Airways will place the best customer service at the center of its strategy (through a strong digitization of processes that ensure a best-in-class experience and personalized services), combined with sustainability, in its environmental (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels), social (equality and inclusion for a gender-neutral company) and governance (integration of sustainability into internal strategies and processes) aspects. ITA Airways is a member of SkyTeam alliance as of October 2021.

