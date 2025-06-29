Comunicato stampa || TIM: ESTRANEA AI FATTI, SUPPORTO A ENAV SEMPRE OPERATIVO, GARANTITI TUTTI I LIVELLI DI AFFIDABILITÀ

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Giugno 2025

(AGENPARL) – Sun 29 June 2025 Press Release

Rome, 29/6/2025

TIM: NO INVOLVEMENT IN THE EVENTS, SUPPORT TO ENAV ALWAYS

OPERATIONAL, ALL RELIABILITY LEVELS GUARANTEED

Having noted ENAV’s press release, TIM points out that data transmission is guaranteed by

redundant systems whereby, should one channel fail, another backup network is activated.

The Group confirms that it has been constantly operating to monitor the situation and guarantee

the levels of reliability required by the system both for the component under its own contractual

responsibility and in support of ENAV.

Finally, noting that the radar operations depend on different systems referable to different operators

and based on the information in our possession, TIM considers itself extraneous to the facts. We

trust that the ongoing analyses will establish the chain of responsibility, also with a view to ensuring

that the incident cannot be repeated.

TIM Press Office

https://www.gruppotim.it/media