FINAL Call! Unlock your Jewellery Business potential at JGAB 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 10 Aprile 2025

(AGENPARL) – Thu 10 April 2025 https://www.thaitch.org/?lang=th

https://www.jewellerygemaseanbkk.com/2025/en/index.asp

EN (http://www.besbangkok.com/mktinforma/2025/JGAB2025/31/JGAB2025_31_EN.html) | TH (http://www.besbangkok.com/mktinforma/2025/JGAB2025/31/JGAB2025_31_TH.html) View online (http://www.besbangkok.com/mktinforma/2025/JGAB2025/31/JGAB2025_31_EN.html)

https://www.jewellerygemaseanbkk.com

https://ers-th.informa-info.com/jgb25?cid=EDM

https://exhibitors.informamarkets-info.com/event/JGAB2025/en-US/exhibitspreview

https://www.jewellerygemaseanbkk.com/2025/en/highlight_activities.asp

Unlock your jewellery business potential at JGAB 2025.

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok (JGAB) 2025: An international trade fair for the jewellery and gemstone business, inviting entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and manufacturers in the jewellery and gemstone industry to meet at our event to discuss and build business networks. Date: April 23-26, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Let’s explore the reasons why you should attend our event:

An international standard trade fair where you will meet quality exhibitors from around the world.

distinguishing itself from other events held worldwide. Discover new business opportunities unique to this event in the heart of Bangkok. Conversely, our event is ready to be a platform connecting your business from Thailand to the international stage.

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok

A resource that enhances the value of your business.

At JGAB 2025, you will find a crucial sourcing hub for the jewellery business, including gems like sapphires, jade, pearls, and other precious stones, directly from the ASEAN region and other countries, ready for you to expand your precious collections.

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok

Meet manufacturers who cater to all your business solution needs with diverse capabilities and modern technology.

Whether for small or large production orders, we offer a full range of options with high-skilled artisans from Thailand and ASEAN, and competitive production prices to help you manage your jewellery production budget most efficiently.

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok

Covering all product and service categories in the jewellery industry, from 400 quality companies worldwide, including Diamonds, Lab-Grown Diamonds, Gemstones, Silver, Fine Jewellery, and Tools & Equipment only at JGAB 2025

Browse the JGAB 2025 Exhibitor Lists (https://www.jewellerygemaseanbkk.com/2025/en/list_participants.asp)

https://www.jewellerygemaseanbkk.com/2025/en/list_participants.asp

Discover the Featured Highlights of JGAB 2025:

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok

The Gallery of Thai Silver: A showcase of the pride of Thai silver jewellery, featuring silver jewellery designs by Thai artisans.

ASEAN’s Masterpieces Gallery: A unique showcase of ASEAN jewellery and gemstones, allowing attendees to experience the diverse and unique characteristics of ASEAN.

The Next Gems Showcase: An exhibition zone for emerging designers, along with engaging seminars and workshops from experts throughout the four days.

Experience intense seminar and learning activities at JGAB Playhouse stage

https://www.jewellerygemaseanbkk.com/2025/en/highlight_activities.asp

See you on April 23-26, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Don’t miss the most exciting jewellery and gem business trade show of the year!

https://ers-th.informa-info.com/jgb25?cid=EDM

**Identity Card or Passport required at onsite registration counter and Hall entry

Follow us on social media for the latest updates and exciting announcements!

https://jewellerygemaseanbkk.com/ https://www.instagram.com/jewelleryandgemaseanbangkok/ https://www.facebook.com/JGABThailand/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/jewellery-and-gem-asean-bkk/ https://lin.ee/cp9sd85

Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok (JGAB) E-Newsletter Footer

https://facebook.com/

https://instagram.com/

https://linkedin.com/

mailto:

Copyright (C) 2025 Thai – Italian Chamber of Commerce. All rights reserved.

You are receiving this email because you are in the TICC’s network list.