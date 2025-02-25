Comunicato stampa: La Fiamma della Speranza degli “Special Olympics” di Torino 2025 vola da Atene a Roma Fiumicino con ITA Airways

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Febbraio 2025

(AGENPARL) – mar 25 febbraio 2025 PRESS RELEASE

The “Flame of Hope” of the Torino 2025 Special Olympics

flies from Athens to Rome Fiumicino with ITA Airways

Rome, February 25, 2025 – The Flame of Hope, the symbol of the “Special Olympics World Winter

Games”, which will take place in Turin from March 8 to 15, 2025, dedicated to athletes with or without

intellectual disabilities, will arrive this evening at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Rome Fiumicino on ITA Airways

flight AZ721 from Athens.

Special Olympics is a global Movement that, through unified sports, is creating a new world based on inclusion

and respect, where every individual is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability.

The Flame of Hope was welcomed by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, Minister for Sport and

Youth Andrea Abodi, Chairman of ITA Airways Sandro Pappalardo, Chairman of Aeroporti di Roma

Vincenzo Nunziata, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma Marco Troncone, Chairman of ENAC Pierluigi Di Palma,

and Mayor of Fiumicino Mario Baccini. On board flight AZ721 will be present the President of the Piedmont

Region Alberto Cirio, the Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo, and the President of the Local Organizing

Committee for the Torino 2025 World Winter Games, Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo.

“We are very proud to support the Special Olympics by carrying the Flame of Hope on board our aircraft, a

symbol of inclusivity and social sustainability,” said Sandro Pappalardo, Chairman of ITA Airways.

“Sustainability is a pillar of ITA Airways’ Industrial Plan, and we promote it in all its forms — natural

sustainability, combined with corporate economic responsibility, but also social sustainability — by fostering

an inclusive culture with actions that support the entire community”, he added. “We are honored to transport

the Flame of Hope, thanks also to the valuable collaboration of the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA)

and Enac”.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome the Flame of Hope, the symbol of the Torino 2025 Special Olympics, at

Fiumicino Airport, which confirms its role not only as a transit hub but also as a place for meeting, dialogue,

and sharing”, said Vincenzo Nunziata, Chairman of Aeroporti di Roma. “This competition perfectly

embodies the values of openness and inclusion that are in our DNA and reflect our daily commitment to

making our airports increasingly accessible, in line with international protocols. For years, we have been

investing in barrier-free airport experiences, with cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative services designed

to meet the needs of all travelers”.

“A French writer and explorer, Alexandra David-Néel, once said: ‘Those who travel without encountering

others do not travel; they merely move.’ This is the metaphor of this torch—its purpose is not the destination

but the journey and the encounters along the way. I look at this torch, and I hear all the languages of the world.

I understand them all because this flame, speaking a universal language, represents a light of hope for a

better future”, said Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, President of the Local Organizing Committee for the

Torino 2025 World Winter Games.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is the Italian reference carrier. The Company is 59% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and 41% by Deut sche Lufthansa

AG. ITA Airways operates both passenger and cargo air transport services, providing Italy with high-quality connectivity to international destinations,

supporting tourism and foreign trade, as well as domestic connectivity within the Country, also leveraging integrated mobilit y.

Through strong digitization of processes to ensure the best possible experience and personalized services, ITA Airways places customer service at

the core of its strategy. This is combined with a commitment to sustainability, which encompasses environmental aspects (such as a young,

technologically advanced fleet to reduce environmental impact), social aspects (a strong focus on its employees and the commu nities in which it

operates), and governance aspects (integrating sustainability into internal strategies and processes).

About Aeroporti di Roma

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) is the Mundys Group company responsible for managing and developing Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, as well

as carrying out related and complementary activities in airport management.

Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino is one of the two hubs in Europe—and one of twelve worldwide—to receive a 5-star Skytrax rating for its

excellent service quality. It has also been recognized as the world’s best airport for airport security. The airport features two passenger terminals and

serves both business and leisure travelers on domestic, international, and intercontinental routes.

G.B. Pastine Airport in Ciampino is primarily used by low-cost airlines, express couriers, and General Aviation operations.

Over the years, ADR has worked tirelessly to build the airport of the future—a sustainable and innovative infrastructure that combines operational

efficiency with a strong focus on customer experience, while also enhancing Italy’s cultural and artistic heritage in all its forms.

This vision was reaffirmed in 2024 when Rome’s airport system exceeded 50 million total passengers for the first time. As a r esult, Fiumicino Airport

was named Best Airport in Europe in the category of airports with over 40 million passengers for the seventh consecutive year. For the first time,

Ciampino Airport also received recognition, winning in the 5 to 15 million passengers category.